The Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) face a fellow MAC foe when they host the Akron Zips (2-7) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium.

Miami (OH) is putting up 357.6 yards per game on offense (89th in the FBS), and rank 38th on the other side of the ball, yielding 334.8 yards allowed per game. Akron ranks fifth-worst in points per game (17.1), but it has been more effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 100th in the FBS with 29.1 points surrendered per contest.

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

ESPNU

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Key Statistics

Miami (OH) Akron 357.6 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 291.7 (128th) 334.8 (38th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.4 (41st) 157.9 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 92 (126th) 199.7 (103rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.7 (103rd) 10 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 18 (121st) 7 (123rd) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (94th)

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,634 yards passing for Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 140 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Rashad Amos has racked up 576 yards on 118 carries while finding the end zone five times as a runner.

Kenny Tracy has carried the ball 35 times for 184 yards (20.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain has hauled in 33 catches for 613 yards (68.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone seven times as a receiver.

Joe Wilkins has reeled in 23 passes while averaging 36.1 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Cade McDonald has racked up 21 receptions for 281 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

Akron Stats Leaders

Jeff Undercuffler has put up 888 passing yards, or 98.7 per game, so far this season. He has completed 61.2% of his passes and has thrown four touchdowns with six interceptions.

Lorenzo Lingard has been handed the ball 100 times for a team-high 494 yards (54.9 per game) with three touchdowns. He also leads the team through the air, as his 23 receptions this season are good for 267 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

DJ Iron has run for 215 yards across 61 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Daniel George has totaled 40 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 402 (44.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 72 times and has one touchdown.

Jasaiah Gathings has collected 375 receiving yards (41.7 yards per game) and one touchdown on 35 receptions.

