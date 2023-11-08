The Miami (OH) RedHawks (7-2) are 17.5-point favorites when they host the Akron Zips (2-7) in a MAC matchup on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Fred C. Yager Stadium. The point total is set at 42.5.

Miami (OH) is averaging 357.6 yards per game on offense (90th in the FBS), and rank 38th on the other side of the ball, yielding 334.8 yards allowed per game. Akron ranks fifth-worst in total yards per game (291.7), but it has been more productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 41st in the FBS with 342.4 total yards surrendered per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (OH) vs. Akron Game Info

Game Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Oxford, Ohio

Oxford, Ohio Venue: Fred C. Yager Stadium

Fred C. Yager Stadium TV Channel: ESPNU

Miami (OH) vs Akron Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Miami (OH) -17.5 -110 -110 42.5 -110 -110 -900 +575

Looking to place a bet on Miami (OH) vs. Akron? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Miami (OH) Recent Performance

The RedHawks have been a bottom-25 offense over their last three contests, registering 301.7 total yards per game over that stretch (-94-worst). They've been more successful on the other side of the ball, allowing 328 total yards per contest (48th).

With an average of 27 points per game on offense and 19.3 points surrendered on defense over the last three games, the RedHawks rank 105th and 62nd, respectively, during that timeframe.

It's been a tough three-game stretch for Miami (OH), who ranks -53-worst in passing offense (176 passing yards per game) and 24th-worst in passing defense (203 passing yards per game allowed) over its previous three tilts.

In terms of rushing offense, the RedHawks rank -34-worst with 125.7 rushing yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 85th by surrendering 125 rushing yards per game over their last three games.

The RedHawks have two wins against the spread and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

Miami (OH) has hit the over twice in its past three contests.

Week 11 MAC Betting Trends

Miami (OH) Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Miami (OH) has posted a 6-2-0 record against the spread.

Miami (OH) games with a set total have hit the over four times this season (50%).

Miami (OH) has won all four of the games it has been listed as the moneyline favorite this season.

Miami (OH) has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -900 or shorter.

The RedHawks have an implied moneyline win probability of 90.0% in this contest.

Bet on Miami (OH) to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Miami (OH) Stats Leaders

Brett Gabbert has 1,634 yards passing for Miami (OH), completing 59% of his passes and recording 14 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 140 rushing yards (15.6 ypg) on 49 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rashad Amos, has carried the ball 118 times for 576 yards (64 per game), scoring five times.

Kenny Tracy has carried the ball 35 times for 184 yards (20.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Gage Larvadain's leads his squad with 613 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 33 catches (out of 52 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Joe Wilkins has hauled in 23 receptions totaling 325 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cade McDonald has been the target of 29 passes and hauled in 21 grabs for 281 yards, an average of 31.2 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

Caiden Woullard has racked up seven sacks to pace the team, while also recording seven TFL and 28 tackles.

Miami (OH)'s top-tackler, Matthew Salopek, has 79 tackles, four TFL, and two sacks this year.

Michael Dowell has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 35 tackles, one TFL, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.