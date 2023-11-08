Obi Toppin plus his Indiana Pacers teammates face off versus the Utah Jazz at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 152-111 win versus the Spurs, Toppin had 19 points and two steals.

With prop bets in place for Toppin, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-118)

Over 10.5 (-118) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (+122)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz conceded 118.0 points per contest last season, 24th in the league.

The Jazz were the 17th-ranked team in the NBA last season, conceding 43.5 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Jazz were ranked 10th in the NBA defensively last season, allowing 25.0 per contest.

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 12.5 makes per game.

Obi Toppin vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 9 2 0 0 0 0 0 11/15/2022 18 9 6 4 3 0 0

