How to Watch Ohio vs. Troy on TV or Live Stream - November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) hit the court against the Troy Trojans (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Troy Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio Stats Insights
- Last season, the Bobcats had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.
- In games Ohio shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-9 overall.
- The Trojans ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bobcats finished 44th.
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats put up were 12 more points than the Trojans allowed (66.8).
- When Ohio put up more than 66.8 points last season, it went 18-10.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, Ohio averaged 7.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did in road games (75.8).
- The Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 13.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Ohio performed better in home games last year, averaging 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage away from home.
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Troy
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/11/2023
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.