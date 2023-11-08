The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) hit the court against the Troy Trojans (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Troy Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio Stats Insights

Last season, the Bobcats had a 45.8% shooting percentage from the field, which was 3.3% higher than the 42.5% of shots the Trojans' opponents made.

In games Ohio shot higher than 42.5% from the field, it went 16-9 overall.

The Trojans ranked 187th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bobcats finished 44th.

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats put up were 12 more points than the Trojans allowed (66.8).

When Ohio put up more than 66.8 points last season, it went 18-10.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, Ohio averaged 7.7 more points per game (83.5) than it did in road games (75.8).

The Bobcats allowed 65.7 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 13.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (79.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Ohio performed better in home games last year, averaging 9.3 threes per game with a 38.2% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 36.9% three-point percentage away from home.

Ohio Upcoming Schedule