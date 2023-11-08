The Troy Trojans (1-0) are 8.5-point underdogs against the Ohio Bobcats (0-0) at Convocation Center Ohio on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 149.5.

Ohio vs. Troy Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -8.5 149.5

Ohio Betting Records & Stats

Ohio and its opponents scored more than 149.5 points in 17 of 29 games last season.

Ohio games had an average of 152 points last season, 2.5 more than the over/under for this game.

Ohio compiled a 16-13-0 ATS record last year.

Ohio won 13 of the 18 games it was the moneyline favorite last season (72.2%).

The Bobcats won all 10 games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, Ohio's implied win probability is 81.8%.

Ohio vs. Troy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 17 58.6% 78.8 152 73.1 139.9 147.7 Troy 7 25.9% 73.2 152 66.8 139.9 137.1

Additional Ohio Insights & Trends

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Bobcats averaged were 12 more points than the Trojans gave up (66.8).

When Ohio totaled more than 66.8 points last season, it went 14-11 against the spread and 18-10 overall.

Ohio vs. Troy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 16-13-0 7-3 17-12-0 Troy 15-12-0 3-1 14-13-0

Ohio vs. Troy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Troy 14-1 Home Record 11-3 4-11 Away Record 7-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

