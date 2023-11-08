As they prepare for a game against the Utah Jazz (2-6), the Indiana Pacers (4-3) will be monitoring just one player on the injury report. The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Pacers are coming off of a 152-111 victory over the Spurs in their last game on Monday. Tyrese Haliburton totaled 23 points, two rebounds and eight assists for the Pacers.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarace Walker PF Questionable Lungs 0.0 4.0 0.0

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries: Walker Kessler: Questionable (Elbow)

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and KJZZ

