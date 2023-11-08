Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - Wednesday, November 8
Our projection model predicts the Toledo Rockets will defeat the Eastern Michigan Eagles on Wednesday, November 8 at 7:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at The Glass Bowl, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.
Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks
|ATS Pick
|Total Pick
|Score Prediction
|Toledo (-18.5)
|Under (46.5)
|Toledo 34, Eastern Michigan 11
Toledo Betting Info (2023)
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rockets' implied win probability is 90.9%.
- The Rockets have three wins in eight games against the spread this year.
- Toledo has not covered the spread (0-2) when they are at least 18.5-point favorites.
- This season, four of the Rockets' eight games have gone over the point total.
- The total for this game is 46.5, 3.8 points fewer than the average total in Toledo games thus far this season.
Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Eagles have a 13.8% chance to win.
- So far this season, the Eagles have put together a 5-3-0 record against the spread.
- Eastern Michigan is a perfect 1-0 against the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this year.
- The Eagles have hit the over in three of their eight games with a set total (37.5%).
- The average point total for the Eastern Michigan this season is 0.1 points less than this game's over/under.
Rockets vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights
|Pts
|Pts Allowed
|Home Pts
|Home Pts Allowed
|Away Pts
|Away Pts Allowed
|Toledo
|34.4
|19.3
|41.4
|19.4
|25.8
|19.3
|Eastern Michigan
|18.6
|22.3
|25
|21.8
|10.5
|23
