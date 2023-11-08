Wednesday's contest that pits the Toledo Rockets (0-0) versus the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at Atlantic Union Bank Center should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 68-66 in favor of Toledo. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 8.

The Rockets finished 29-5 in the 2022-23 season.

Toledo vs. JMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Toledo vs. JMU Score Prediction

Prediction: Toledo 68, JMU 66

Toledo Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Rockets had a +317 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 9.3 points per game. They put up 73.0 points per game to rank 47th in college basketball and allowed 63.7 per outing to rank 163rd in college basketball.

Toledo averaged 1.9 more points in MAC action (74.9) than overall (73.0).

The Rockets scored more points at home (74.9 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

At home, Toledo allowed 59.7 points per game, 7.8 fewer points than it allowed away (67.5).

