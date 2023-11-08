MAC opponents match up when the Toledo Rockets (8-1) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles (4-5) square off on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at the The Glass Bowl.

Toledo is putting up 431.7 yards per game on offense (39th in the FBS), and rank 31st defensively, yielding 331.6 yards allowed per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 in total offense this season, compiling 260.7 total yards per game, which ranks second-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 77th with 381.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo, Ohio Venue: The Glass Bowl

Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan Key Statistics

Toledo Eastern Michigan 431.7 (42nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 260.7 (132nd) 331.6 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.4 (71st) 227.2 (4th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 101.3 (120th) 204.4 (94th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.3 (122nd) 15 (96th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (74th) 15 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (55th)

Toledo Stats Leaders

DeQuan Finn has been a dual threat for Toledo so far this season. He has 1,592 passing yards, completing 63.3% of his passes and recording 15 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He's rushed for 489 yards (54.3 ypg) on 89 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Peny Boone has 990 rushing yards on 136 carries with nine touchdowns.

Junior Vandeross III's team-leading 406 yards as a receiver have come on 30 receptions (out of 48 targets) with one touchdown.

Jerjuan Newton has hauled in 30 passes while averaging 43.8 yards per game and scoring nine touchdowns.

Anthony Torres has a total of 280 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 passes and scoring two touchdowns.

Eastern Michigan Stats Leaders

Austin Smith leads Eastern Michigan with 1,334 yards on 123-of-215 passing with seven touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 96 rushing yards (10.7 ypg) on 80 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

Samson Evans has run the ball 101 times for 425 yards, with eight touchdowns.

Jaylon Jackson has collected 382 yards (on 81 carries) with one touchdown, while also catching 18 passes for 200 yards and one touchdown.

Tanner Knue has totaled 37 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 371 (41.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 62 times and has three touchdowns.

JB Mitchell III has 24 receptions (on 44 targets) for a total of 283 yards (31.4 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Hamze Elzayat's 18 receptions (on 32 targets) have netted him 270 yards (30 ypg) and two touchdowns.

