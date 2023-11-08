The Toledo Rockets (0-0) face the James Madison Dukes (1-0) on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Toledo Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia TV: ESPN+

Toledo vs. JMU 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Rockets' 73 points per game last year were 12.2 more points than the 60.8 the Dukes allowed.

Toledo had an 18-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.6 points.

Last year, the Dukes averaged 69.6 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 63.7 the Rockets gave up.

JMU had an 18-4 record last season when putting up more than 63.7 points.

The Dukes made 37.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.3 percentage points lower than the Rockets allowed to their opponents (39.5%).

The Rockets shot 43.6% from the field, 3.6% higher than the 40% the Dukes' opponents shot last season.

Toledo Schedule