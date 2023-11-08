How to Watch the Xavier vs. Youngstown State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers face the Youngstown State Penguins at Beeghly Center on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, starts at 6:30 PM ET.
Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Xavier vs. Youngstown State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers put up an average of 55.2 points per game last year, only 4.3 fewer points than the 59.5 the Penguins allowed.
- Xavier had a 5-10 record last season when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
- Last year, the Penguins scored just 1.3 more points per game (67.2) than the Musketeers gave up (65.9).
- When Youngstown State put up more than 65.9 points last season, it went 12-2.
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|@ Youngstown State
|-
|Beeghly Center
|11/11/2023
|JMU
|-
|Cintas Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|-
|Chartway Arena
