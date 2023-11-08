How to Watch the Youngstown State vs. Xavier Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Youngstown State Penguins will begin their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Xavier Musketeers on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET.
Youngstown State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State vs. Xavier 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers put up only 4.3 fewer points per game last year (55.2) than the Penguins gave up to opponents (59.5).
- Xavier went 5-10 last season when giving up fewer than 67.2 points.
- Last year, the Penguins put up 67.2 points per game, only 1.3 more points than the 65.9 the Musketeers allowed.
- Youngstown State went 12-2 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.
Youngstown State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Xavier
|-
|Beeghly Center
|11/11/2023
|Slippery Rock (PA)
|-
|Beeghly Center
|11/16/2023
|Western Michigan
|-
|Beeghly Center
