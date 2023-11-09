Adam Fantilli will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Columbus Blue Jackets meet the Dallas Stars at Nationwide Arena. Fancy a bet on Fantilli in the Blue Jackets-Stars matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Adam Fantilli vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fantilli Season Stats Insights

Fantilli's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:42 per game on the ice, is -5.

Fantilli has twice scored a goal in a game this season in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Fantilli has a point in five of 12 games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Fantilli has an assist in four of 12 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Fantilli's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 44.4% that he hits the over.

There is an implied probability of 31.2% of Fantilli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Fantilli Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 12 Games 1 6 Points 1 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.