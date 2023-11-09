Blue Jackets vs. Stars Injury Report Today - November 9
The Columbus Blue Jackets' (4-5-3) injury report has two players listed ahead of their Thursday, November 9 game against the Dallas Stars (7-3-1) at Nationwide Arena, with a start time of 7:30 PM ET.
Columbus Blue Jackets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Daniil Tarasov
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Patrik Laine
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Dallas Stars Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Matt Duchene
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Radek Faksa
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jerad Rosburg
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
Blue Jackets Season Insights
- With 32 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 23rd-ranked offense.
- Columbus' total of 39 goals conceded (3.2 per game) ranks 18th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -7, they are 25th in the league.
Stars Season Insights
- The Stars' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) make them the 25th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Its +3 goal differential ranks 11th in the league.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-200)
|Blue Jackets (+165)
|6
