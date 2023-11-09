The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Stars are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the Boston Bruins, while the Blue Jackets were beaten by the Florida Panthers 5-4 in overtime in their most recent game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Stars (-200) Blue Jackets (+165) 6 Stars (-1.5)

Blue Jackets Betting Insights

The Blue Jackets have won four of the 10 games they have played while the underdog this season.

Columbus has entered four games this season as an underdog by +165 or more and is 2-2 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win by the Blue Jackets, based on the moneyline, is 37.7%.

Columbus has played seven games this season that finished with more than 6 goals.

Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Rankings

Stars Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 31 (26th) Goals 32 (24th) 28 (4th) Goals Allowed 39 (18th) 3 (30th) Power Play Goals 6 (23rd) 3 (1st) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (4th)

Blue Jackets Advanced Stats

The Blue Jackets' 32 total goals (2.7 per game) rank 24th in the NHL.

The Blue Jackets' 39 total goals conceded (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the NHL.

They have a -7 goal differential, which ranks 25th in the league.

