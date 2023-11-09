Will Boone Jenner light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Jenner has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Jenner's shooting percentage is 13.6%, and he averages 3.7 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have conceded 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.