At the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, from November 9-12 at Port Royal Golf Course ($6.5M purse), Adam Scott is the favorite at +1600. Seamus Power is the defending champion.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship First Round Information

Start Time: 5:50 AM ET

5:50 AM ET Venue: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par/Distance: Par 71/6,828 yards

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Best Odds to Win

Adam Scott

Tee Time: 11:03 AM ET

11:03 AM ET Odds to Win: +1600

Scott Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 41st +3 17 70-73-71-69 Wyndham Championship 7th -12 8 65-71-69-63 The Open Championship 33rd +1 14 72-73-71-69

Brendon Todd

Tee Time: 11:14 AM ET

11:14 AM ET Odds to Win: +1800

Todd Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round Fortinet Championship 6th -14 7 69-71-68-66 BMW Championship 41st +4 21 71-72-71-70 FedEx St. Jude Championship 43rd -4 11 67-70-67-72

Ben Griffin

Tee Time: 11:03 AM ET

11:03 AM ET Odds to Win: +2200

Griffin Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round World Wide Technology Championship 23rd -17 10 68-70-67-66 ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 64th +7 21 70-73-70-74 Shriners Children's Open MC +1 - 73-70

Alex Noren

Tee Time: 6:12 AM ET

6:12 AM ET Odds to Win: +2200

Noren Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP 48th +4 18 73-74-70-67 Shriners Children's Open 3rd -18 2 68-65-68-65 Sanderson Farms Championship 43rd -8 10 69-69-72-70

Lucas Herbert

Tee Time: 11:14 AM ET

11:14 AM ET Odds to Win: +2200

Herbert Last 3 Tournament Results

Finish Score Strokes Back Round by Round World Wide Technology Championship 31st -16 11 69-67-66-70 Shriners Children's Open MC -1 - 71-70 Sanderson Farms Championship 28th -10 8 70-69-71-68

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Odds to Win Lucas Glover +2200 Thomas Detry +2200 Taylor Pendrith +2200 Akshay Bhatia +2200 Alex Smalley +2200 Luke List +2800 Mark Hubbard +2800 Doug Ghim +3000 Nick Hardy +3500 Davis Riley +3500

