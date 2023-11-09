Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Clinton County, Ohio and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Clinton County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wilmington High School at Indian Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 9
- Location: Cincinnati, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.