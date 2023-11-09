D.J. Moore against the Carolina Panthers pass defense and Troy Hill is a matchup to watch in Week 10, when the Bears face the Panthers at Soldier Field. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.

Bears vs. Panthers Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois TV: Amazon Prime Video

D.J. Moore Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Panthers 101.5 11.3 6 34 8.69

D.J. Moore vs. Troy Hill Insights

D.J. Moore & the Bears' Offense

D.J. Moore's 735 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 62 times and has totaled 47 receptions and five touchdowns.

In the air, Chicago has passed for 1,715 yards, or 190.6 per game -- that's the 10th-lowest total in the NFL.

The Bears put up 20.9 points per game, 15th in the league.

Chicago has one of the lowest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 30.2 times per game (fifth-fewest in NFL).

In the red zone, the Bears rank 17th in the NFL in pass attempts, airing it out 35 times this year. The team's pass rate in the red zone is 49.3%.

Troy Hill & the Panthers' Defense

Troy Hill has picked off a team-leading one pass. He also has 19 tackles, one TFL, and one pass defended to his name.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Carolina is top-10 this season, ranking third in the NFL with 1,426 total passing yards allowed (178.3 allowed per game). It also ranks 15th in passing TDs allowed (11).

So far this season, the Panthers are having trouble keeping opposing offenses at bay, giving up 28.3 points per game (fifth in NFL).

Two players have recorded more than 100 receiving yards in a game against Carolina this season.

The Panthers have allowed nine players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

D.J. Moore vs. Troy Hill Advanced Stats

D.J. Moore Troy Hill Rec. Targets 62 24 Def. Targets Receptions 47 1 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 15.6 14 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 735 19 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 81.7 2.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 316 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 6 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 1 Interceptions

