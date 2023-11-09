Will Damon Severson light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Damon Severson score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Severson stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Severson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Severson averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Stars defensive stats

The Stars have given up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

