How to Watch Kent State vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) face the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Kent State vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Kent State Stats Insights
- The Golden Flashes shot 45% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Dukes allowed to opponents.
- In games Kent State shot better than 42.3% from the field, it went 20-2 overall.
- The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dukes ranked 35th.
- Last year, the Golden Flashes put up eight more points per game (76.1) than the Dukes allowed (68.1).
- Kent State had a 23-3 record last season when putting up more than 68.1 points.
Kent State Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Kent State fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 83.9 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game on the road.
- In home games, the Golden Flashes ceded 0.5 more points per game (65.7) than in away games (65.2).
- Looking at three-point shooting, Kent State fared better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 treys per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Kent State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Malone
|W 79-58
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/9/2023
|James Madison
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/11/2023
|Fresno State
|-
|Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
|11/17/2023
|Hampton
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
