The Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) face the James Madison Dukes (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Kent State vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Kent State Stats Insights

The Golden Flashes shot 45% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% the Dukes allowed to opponents.

In games Kent State shot better than 42.3% from the field, it went 20-2 overall.

The Golden Flashes were the 126th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Dukes ranked 35th.

Last year, the Golden Flashes put up eight more points per game (76.1) than the Dukes allowed (68.1).

Kent State had a 23-3 record last season when putting up more than 68.1 points.

Kent State Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Kent State fared better when playing at home last season, averaging 83.9 points per game, compared to 68.3 per game on the road.

In home games, the Golden Flashes ceded 0.5 more points per game (65.7) than in away games (65.2).

Looking at three-point shooting, Kent State fared better in home games last season, sinking 8.5 treys per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 32.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Kent State Upcoming Schedule