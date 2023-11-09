The James Madison Dukes (1-0) go up against the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Kent State vs. James Madison matchup.

Kent State vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio

Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center in Kent, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Kent State vs. James Madison Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kent State Moneyline James Madison Moneyline BetMGM Kent State (-3.5) 149.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kent State (-3.5) 149.5 -170 +138 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State vs. James Madison Betting Trends (2022-23)

Kent State went 20-11-0 ATS last season.

A total of 12 Golden Flashes games last season went over the point total.

James Madison put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last year.

A total of 14 of the Dukes' games last year hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.