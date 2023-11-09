Thursday's game features the Kent State Golden Flashes (1-0) and the James Madison Dukes (1-0) clashing at Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center (on November 9) at 7:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-70 victory for Kent State.

There is no line set for the game.

Kent State vs. James Madison Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Kent State vs. James Madison Score Prediction

Prediction: Kent State 75, James Madison 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Kent State vs. James Madison

Computer Predicted Spread: Kent State (-5.2)

Kent State (-5.2) Computer Predicted Total: 144.9

Kent State Performance Insights

At 76.1 points scored per game and 65.9 points conceded last year, Kent State was 73rd in the nation on offense and 55th defensively.

The Golden Flashes were 126th in the country in rebounds per game (32.5) and 170th in rebounds allowed (31.0) last year.

At 12.3 assists per game last season, Kent State was 237th in the nation.

Beyond the arc, the Golden Flashes were 112th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.9) last season. They were 209th in 3-point percentage at 33.6%.

Defensively, Kent State was 140th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded per game at 6.9 last season. It was 40th in 3-point percentage conceded at 31.1%.

Last season, the Golden Flashes attempted 38.4% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.6% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of the Golden Flashes' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

