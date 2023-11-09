Myles Turner's Indiana Pacers match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In a 134-118 win over the Jazz (his most recent game) Turner put up 22 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

In this article we will dive into Turner's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Myles Turner Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 16.5 (-111)

Over 16.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-128)

Over 7.5 (-128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+100)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league last year, conceding 113.3 points per contest.

Giving up 44.2 rebounds per game last year, the Bucks were 20th in the league in that category.

Conceding an average of 23.9 assists last season, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Giving up 12.1 made three-pointers per game last season, the Bucks were 11th in the league in that category.

Myles Turner vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/16/2023 25 11 8 3 2 0 0 1/27/2023 36 24 5 0 2 4 0 1/16/2023 36 30 8 2 5 4 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.