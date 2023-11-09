The Washington Huskies (1-0) and the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) take the floor at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The game has no set line.

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Norse Betting Records & Stats

Last season 12 of Northern Kentucky's games went over the point total.

The Norse's record against the spread last season was 15-15-0.

Washington covered the spread more often than Northern Kentucky last season, tallying an ATS record of 16-12-0, as opposed to the 15-15-0 record of the Norse.

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Washington 69.2 137 70.3 133.8 138.3 Northern Kentucky 67.8 137 63.5 133.8 131.7

Additional Northern Kentucky Insights & Trends

The Norse put up only 2.5 fewer points per game last year (67.8) than the Huskies allowed their opponents to score (70.3).

Northern Kentucky put together a 6-4 ATS record and a 10-2 overall record last season in games it scored more than 70.3 points.

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Washington 16-12-0 16-12-0 Northern Kentucky 15-15-0 12-18-0

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Washington Northern Kentucky 12-6 Home Record 14-3 2-9 Away Record 6-6 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 7-7-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 72.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.7 64.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-7-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

