How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Washington on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) face the Washington Huskies (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Norse's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.6%).
- Northern Kentucky went 16-5 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.
- The Huskies ranked 266th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Norse ranked 48th.
- The Norse put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.
- Northern Kentucky went 10-2 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Northern Kentucky scored 72.7 points per game last season, 9.4 more than it averaged away (63.3).
- The Norse gave up fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (63.8) last season.
- Northern Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (35.8%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Middle Tennessee
|L 74-57
|Murphy Athletic Center
|11/9/2023
|@ Washington
|-
|Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|DePauw
|-
|Truist Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
