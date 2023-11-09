The Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) face the Washington Huskies (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. It begins at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington

Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington TV: Pac-12 Networks

Northern Kentucky Stats Insights

The Norse's 42.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.0 percentage point higher than the Huskies allowed to their opponents (41.6%).

Northern Kentucky went 16-5 when it shot better than 41.6% from the field.

The Huskies ranked 266th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Norse ranked 48th.

The Norse put up an average of 67.8 points per game last year, just 2.5 fewer points than the 70.3 the Huskies allowed.

Northern Kentucky went 10-2 last season when it scored more than 70.3 points.

Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison

At home, Northern Kentucky scored 72.7 points per game last season, 9.4 more than it averaged away (63.3).

The Norse gave up fewer points at home (61.6 per game) than on the road (63.8) last season.

Northern Kentucky made more 3-pointers at home (8.8 per game) than away (8.6) last season. It had the same 3-point percentage at home and on the road (35.8%).

Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule