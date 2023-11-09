Northern Kentucky vs. Washington: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Huskies (1-0) hit the court against the Northern Kentucky Norse (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Washington vs. Northern Kentucky matchup.
Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Northern Kentucky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-12.5)
|137.5
|-1000
|+625
|FanDuel
|Washington (-12.5)
|137.5
|-1250
|+710
Northern Kentucky vs. Washington Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Northern Kentucky put together a 15-15-0 ATS record last season.
- The Norse won their only game last season when playing as at least 12.5-point underdogs.
- Washington won 16 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times in Huskies games.
