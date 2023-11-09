Obi Toppin's Indiana Pacers face the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Toppin put up six points and three steals in a 134-118 win versus the Jazz.

Below, we break down Toppin's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.

Obi Toppin Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 8.5 (-114)

Over 8.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-106)

Over 3.5 (-106) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 0.5 (-143)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the NBA last season, giving up 113.3 points per contest.

On the boards, the Bucks conceded 44.2 rebounds per game last year, 20th in the NBA in that category.

The Bucks allowed 23.9 assists per contest last season (fifth in the NBA).

In terms of three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the league last year, allowing 12.1 makes per contest.

Obi Toppin vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 8 3 0 0 1 0 1 11/30/2022 14 7 3 0 2 0 0 10/28/2022 17 11 3 2 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.