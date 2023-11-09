The Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Indiana Pacers (5-3) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI. The point total in the matchup is 243.5.

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -3.5 243.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponent to score more than 243.5 points in five of eight games this season.

Indiana has a 247.3-point average over/under in its outings this season, 3.8 more points than this game's point total.

Indiana has gone 5-3-0 ATS this year.

The Pacers have split the two games they've played as underdogs this season.

Indiana has played as an underdog of +135 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Indiana has a 42.6% chance of walking away with the win.

Pacers vs Bucks Additional Info

Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 243.5 % of Games Over 243.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Bucks 1 14.3% 117.1 243.1 119.4 240.7 228.4 Pacers 5 62.5% 126.0 243.1 121.3 240.7 233.9

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

The Pacers put up an average of 126.0 points per game, 6.6 more points than the 119.4 the Bucks allow to opponents.

Indiana is 5-1 against the spread and 5-1 overall when it scores more than 119.4 points.

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits

Pacers and Bucks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pacers 5-3 0-1 7-1 Bucks 1-6 1-6 5-2

Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights

Pacers Bucks 126.0 Points Scored (PG) 117.1 1 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 5-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-1 5-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 2-0 121.3 Points Allowed (PG) 119.4 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-4 3-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-0

