Find the injury report for the Indiana Pacers (5-3), which currently has only one player listed on it, as the Pacers ready for their matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks (5-2) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Pacers' last outing on Wednesday ended in a 134-118 victory over the Jazz. Aaron Nesmith's team-leading 24 points paced the Pacers in the victory.

Indiana Pacers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jarace Walker PF Questionable Lungs 0.0 4.0 0.0

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report Today

Bucks Injuries: Khris Middleton: Questionable (Rest)

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Bucks -3.5 243.5

