Player prop bet options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Thursday (with opening tip at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSIN, and BSWI

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: -120) 11.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -139)

Thursday's prop bet for Haliburton is 21.5 points, 1.5 more than his season average.

He averages 1.8 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 3.5).

Haliburton averages 12.3 assists, 0.8 more than Thursday's over/under.

Haliburton, at 2.3 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.2 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 16.5-point total set for Myles Turner on Thursday is 0.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 2.8 more rebounds per game (10.3) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (7.5).

Turner has connected on 1.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 fewer than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 27.5 (Over: -111) 11.5 (Over: -111) 5.5 (Over: +116)

The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 3.0 fewer than his prop total set for Thursday (27.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 11.5 -- equals his prop bet over/under in Thursday's game.

Antetokounmpo's year-long assist average -- 3.0 per game -- is 2.5 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (5.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -102)

The 25.5-point over/under for Damian Lillard on Thursday is 3.0 higher than his scoring average on the season (22.5).

He has averaged 6.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Thursday's prop bet.

He has knocked down 3.0 three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under on Thursday.

