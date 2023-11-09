The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu. The Stars were defeated by the Boston Bruins 3-2 in their most recent game, while the Blue Jackets are coming off a 5-4 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a glimpse at which club we think will emerge with the victory in Thursday's action on the ice.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Blue Jackets 4, Stars 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blue Jackets (+165)

Blue Jackets (+165) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.7 goals on average)

Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have a 1-3-4 record in overtime games this season and a 4-5-3 overall record.

In the five games Columbus has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up five points.

This season the Blue Jackets recorded only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has one point (0-1-1) in two games this season when it has scored two goals.

The Blue Jackets have scored three or more goals in seven games, earning 10 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has recorded a lone power-play goal in four games and registered six points with a record of 2-0-2.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Columbus is 1-2-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets' opponents have had more shots in seven games. The Blue Jackets went 3-3-1 in those matchups (seven points).

Team Stats Comparison

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 23rd 2.82 Goals Scored 2.67 24th 5th 2.55 Goals Allowed 3.25 19th 21st 29.9 Shots 31.4 15th 27th 33.4 Shots Allowed 33.1 25th 29th 9.68% Power Play % 14.63% 25th 2nd 92.5% Penalty Kill % 86.84% 8th

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.