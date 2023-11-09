Will Yegor Chinakhov Score a Goal Against the Stars on November 9?
The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Chinakhov 2022-23 stats and insights
- Chinakhov scored in four of 30 games last season, but only one goal each time.
- On the power play, Chinakhov produced one goal and one assist.
- He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 9.1% of them.
Stars 2022-23 defensive stats
- The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.
- The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
