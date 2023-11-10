How to Watch Akron vs. Southern Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 10
The Akron Zips (1-0) battle the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Akron vs. Southern Miss Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Akron Stats Insights
- Last season, the Zips had a 44.4% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.9% higher than the 41.5% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents made.
- Akron went 17-4 when it shot better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles ranked 90th in rebounding in college basketball, the Zips finished 147th.
- Last year, the Zips recorded 74.6 points per game, 8.5 more points than the 66.1 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- When Akron scored more than 66.1 points last season, it went 18-3.
Akron Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home last year, Akron scored 10.1 more points per game (79.9) than it did on the road (69.8).
- When playing at home, the Zips allowed 5.5 fewer points per game (64.1) than on the road (69.6).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Akron performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 10.1 treys per game with a 37.3% three-point percentage, compared to 8 threes per game and a 32.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Akron Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ South Dakota State
|W 81-75
|Frost Arena
|11/10/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|11/14/2023
|Heidelberg
|-
|James A. Rhodes Arena
|11/19/2023
|Florida International
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
