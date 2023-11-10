The Akron Zips (1-0) face the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Akron vs. Southern Miss Game Information

Akron Top Players (2022-23)

Southern Miss Top Players (2022-23)

Akron vs. Southern Miss Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Akron Rank Akron AVG Southern Miss AVG Southern Miss Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 73.8 127th 79th 66.9 Points Allowed 66.1 63rd 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.2 90th 189th 8.5 Off. Rebounds 9.5 91st 30th 9.1 3pt Made 7 219th 150th 13.4 Assists 14.8 56th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

