The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) battle the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

The Bearcats shot 44.8% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Titans allowed to opponents.

In games Cincinnati shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.

The Titans ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bearcats finished 44th.

Last year, the 77.1 points per game the Bearcats scored were only 1.8 more points than the Titans gave up (75.3).

Cincinnati had a 14-3 record last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison

Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.

In home games, the Bearcats ceded four fewer points per game (67.1) than on the road (71.1).

At home, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more threes per game (8.6) than on the road (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

