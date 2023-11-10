The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) battle the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • The Bearcats shot 44.8% from the field last season, 1.4 percentage points lower than the 46.2% the Titans allowed to opponents.
  • In games Cincinnati shot better than 46.2% from the field, it went 12-3 overall.
  • The Titans ranked 65th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bearcats finished 44th.
  • Last year, the 77.1 points per game the Bearcats scored were only 1.8 more points than the Titans gave up (75.3).
  • Cincinnati had a 14-3 record last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison

  • Cincinnati posted 82.6 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Bearcats ceded four fewer points per game (67.1) than on the road (71.1).
  • At home, Cincinnati averaged 0.2 more threes per game (8.6) than on the road (8.4). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 UIC W 69-58 Fifth Third Arena
11/10/2023 Detroit Mercy - Fifth Third Arena
11/12/2023 Eastern Washington - Fifth Third Arena
11/19/2023 Northern Kentucky - Fifth Third Arena

