The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) go up against the Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Fifth Third Arena. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy matchup.

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

ESPN+

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cincinnati Moneyline Detroit Mercy Moneyline BetMGM Cincinnati (-24.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cincinnati (-24.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Trends (2022-23)

Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Bearcats games went over the point total 14 out of 28 times last season.

Detroit Mercy won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 16 times.

The Titans and their opponents combined to go over the point total 16 out of 30 times last year.

