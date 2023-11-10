The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) host the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at Fifth Third Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.

Cincinnati sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark of Detroit Mercy.

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 77.1 153.7 69.3 144.6 143.5 Detroit Mercy 76.6 153.7 75.3 144.6 147.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

Last year, the Bearcats averaged 77.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed.

Cincinnati went 11-2 against the spread and 14-3 overall last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 17-11-0 14-14-0 Detroit Mercy 14-16-0 16-14-0

Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Detroit Mercy 16-3 Home Record 9-5 5-7 Away Record 5-13 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-6-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-9-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.1 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.9 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 10-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.