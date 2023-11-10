Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Cincinnati Bearcats (1-0) host the Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) at Fifth Third Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. There is no line set for the game.
Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Fifth Third Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats
- Cincinnati put together a 17-11-0 record against the spread last season.
- Cincinnati sported a 17-11-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark of Detroit Mercy.
Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Cincinnati
|77.1
|153.7
|69.3
|144.6
|143.5
|Detroit Mercy
|76.6
|153.7
|75.3
|144.6
|147.6
Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Bearcats averaged 77.1 points per game, only 1.8 more points than the 75.3 the Titans allowed.
- Cincinnati went 11-2 against the spread and 14-3 overall last season when scoring more than 75.3 points.
Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Cincinnati
|17-11-0
|14-14-0
|Detroit Mercy
|14-16-0
|16-14-0
Cincinnati vs. Detroit Mercy Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Cincinnati
|Detroit Mercy
|16-3
|Home Record
|9-5
|5-7
|Away Record
|5-13
|9-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-6-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-9-0
|82.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.1
|70.7
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.9
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|10-6-0
