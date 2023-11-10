Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cuyahoga County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Cuyahoga County, Ohio this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Cuyahoga County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Cleveland Heights High School at Medina High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Medina, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby High school at Glenville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Elyria, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Angela-St Joseph High Sch at Ursuline
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Alliance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.