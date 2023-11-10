How to Watch Dayton vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Dayton Flyers (1-0) go up against the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It tips at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network.
Dayton vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- TV: Big Ten Network
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 5.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats had given up to their opponents (41.4%).
- Last season, Dayton had a 19-5 record in games the team collectively shot higher than 41.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats ranked 133rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding, while the Flyers ranked 204th.
- The Flyers put up 5.8 more points per game last year (68.6) than the Wildcats gave up (62.8).
- Dayton went 18-5 last season when it scored more than 62.8 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison
- Dayton scored more points at home (73.9 per game) than on the road (64.5) last season.
- The Flyers gave up 58.9 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
- Beyond the arc, Dayton drained fewer trifectas away (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.2%) than at home (38.6%) too.
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|SIU-Edwardsville
|W 63-47
|UD Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ Northwestern
|-
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|11/16/2023
|LSU
|-
|TD Arena
|11/24/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|UD Arena
