The Dayton Flyers (1-0) take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northwestern vs. Dayton matchup.

Dayton vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois

Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network

Dayton vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Dayton vs. Northwestern Betting Trends (2022-23)

Dayton put together a 14-18-0 ATS record last season.

The Flyers were an underdog by 5.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Northwestern went 18-12-0 ATS last season.

Wildcats games went over the point total 12 out of 30 times last season.

