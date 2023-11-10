Dayton vs. Northwestern: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:28 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Dayton Flyers (1-0) take on the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Welsh-Ryan Arena. It begins at 8:30 PM ET on BTN.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Northwestern vs. Dayton matchup.
Dayton vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Welsh-Ryan Arena in Evanston, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Dayton vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Dayton Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-5.5)
|126.5
|-250
|+195
|FanDuel
|Northwestern (-4.5)
|126.5
|-205
|+168
Dayton vs. Northwestern Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Dayton put together a 14-18-0 ATS record last season.
- The Flyers were an underdog by 5.5 points or more last year once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Northwestern went 18-12-0 ATS last season.
- Wildcats games went over the point total 12 out of 30 times last season.
