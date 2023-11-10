Friday's game that pits the Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) against the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at Welsh-Ryan Arena should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 62-59 in favor of Northwestern. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on November 10.

There is no line set for the game.

Dayton vs. Northwestern Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Dayton vs. Northwestern Score Prediction

Prediction: Northwestern 62, Dayton 59

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. Northwestern

Computer Predicted Spread: Northwestern (-3.0)

Northwestern (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 121.5

Dayton Performance Insights

Dayton was lifted by its defense last season, as it ranked ninth-best in the nation by surrendering just 61.0 points per game. It ranked 259th in college basketball in points scored (68.6 per contest).

The Flyers ranked 20th-best in college basketball by allowing just 27.8 rebounds per game. They ranked 101st in college basketball by grabbing 33.0 boards per contest.

Dayton ranked 40th in college basketball with 15.2 assists per game.

The Flyers, who were 142nd in college basketball with 11.5 turnovers per game, forced 9.5 turnovers per contest, which was 13th-worst in the country.

The Flyers ranked 266th in the country with 6.6 three-pointers per game last year. Meanwhile, they ranked 199th with a 33.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

Dayton ceded 6.5 three-pointers per game last season (82nd-ranked in college basketball), and it allowed a 29.3% three-point percentage (eighth-best).

Dayton attempted 32.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 62.7% of the shots it attempted (and 73% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.6 threes per contest, which were 37.3% of its shots (and 27% of the team's buckets).

