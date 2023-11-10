The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) play the Dayton Flyers (1-0) at 8:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This clash is available on BTN.

Dayton vs. Northwestern Game Information

Dayton Top Players (2022-23)

Daron Holmes: 18.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.9 BLK

Northwestern Top Players (2022-23)

Boo Buie: 17.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Dayton vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Northwestern Rank Northwestern AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank 280th 67.7 Points Scored 68.6 259th 23rd 62.8 Points Allowed 61 9th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 33 101st 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 8.3 204th 149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.6 266th 193rd 12.8 Assists 15.2 40th 6th 9 Turnovers 11.5 142nd

