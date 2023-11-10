The Northwestern Wildcats (1-0) and the Dayton Flyers (1-0) play at Welsh-Ryan Arena on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The game has no line set.

Dayton vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Evanston, Illinois

Evanston, Illinois Venue: Welsh-Ryan Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Flyers Betting Records & Stats

Dayton and its opponent combined to go over the point total 11 out of 32 times last year.

The Flyers had 14 wins in 34 games against the spread last year.

Northwestern put together an 18-12-0 ATS record last season compared to the 14-18-0 mark from Dayton.

Dayton vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 67.7 136.3 62.8 123.8 134.0 Dayton 68.6 136.3 61.0 123.8 131.4

Additional Dayton Insights & Trends

The Flyers scored an average of 68.6 points per game last year, 5.8 more points than the 62.8 the Wildcats allowed.

Dayton put together a 12-9 ATS record and an 18-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 62.8 points.

Dayton vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 18-12-0 12-18-0 Dayton 14-18-0 11-21-0

Dayton vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Dayton 13-5 Home Record 14-2 7-4 Away Record 5-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-7-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73.9 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-10-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

