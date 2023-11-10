Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Franklin County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Ohio This Week

  • Butler County
  • Licking County
  • Madison County
  • Harrison County
  • Allen County
  • Stark County
  • Washington County
  • Cuyahoga County
  • Medina County
  • Mahoning County

    • Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Pickerington North High School at Hilliard Bradley High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Columbus, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Green High School - Uniontown at Canal Winchester High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Dover, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Upper Arlington High School at Gahanna Lincoln High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Worthington, OH
    • Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Dublin Coffman High School at Olentangy Berlin High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Westerville, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.