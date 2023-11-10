Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Franklin County, Ohio this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Franklin County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Pickerington North High School at Hilliard Bradley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Columbus, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Green High School - Uniontown at Canal Winchester High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Dover, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Upper Arlington High School at Gahanna Lincoln High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Worthington, OH
- Conference: Ohio Capital Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dublin Coffman High School at Olentangy Berlin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Westerville, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
