Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Sofia Open
Jack Draper will meet Jan-Lennard Struff in the Sofia Open semifinals on Friday, November 10.
Compared to the underdog Struff (+190), Draper is the favorite (-250) to advance to the final.
Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Match Information
- Tournament: The Sofia Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, November 10
- Venue: Arena Sofia
- Location: Sofia, Bulgaria
- Court Surface: Hard
Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Jack Draper has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Jack Draper
|Jan-Lennard Struff
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+190
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+550
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|15.4%
|57.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.7
Jack Draper vs. Jan-Lennard Struff Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Draper took down Cem Ilkel 6-2, 6-2.
- In the quarterfinals on Thursday, Struff took down No. 62-ranked Fabian Marozsan, winning 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.
- Through 28 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Draper has played 22.5 games per match (20.7 in best-of-three matches) and won 56.1% of them.
- Through 22 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Draper has played 22.6 games per match (19.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 57.1% of them.
- Struff is averaging 25.1 games per match (24.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 52.5% of those games.
- On hard courts, Struff has played 20 matches and averaged 23.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set.
- This is the first time that Draper and Struff have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
