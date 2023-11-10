This week, there's high school football on the docket in Lake County, Ohio. To learn how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.

    • Lake County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week

    Struthers at Lake Catholic High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Burton, OH
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

