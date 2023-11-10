How to Watch Ligue 1: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
In the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today, OGC Nice and Montpellier HSC take the pitch at Stade de la Mosson.
Information on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 play is included for you.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|Watch Today's NBA Games
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|Women's College Basketball Games to Watch
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today
Watch Montpellier HSC vs OGC Nice
OGC Nice is on the road to take on Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: beIN Sports
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: OGC Nice (+110)
- Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+265)
- Draw: (+240)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.