Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mahoning County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
There is high school football competition in Mahoning County, Ohio this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Mahoning County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
West Branch High School at Canton South
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Louisville, OH
- Conference: Northeastern Buckeye Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Struthers at Lake Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Burton, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Villa Angela-St Joseph High Sch at Ursuline
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Alliance, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
