Ohio High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mercer County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Mercer County, Ohio this week? We have the information here.
Other Games in Ohio This Week
Mercer County, Ohio High School Football Games This Week
Minster at Marion Local High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Lima, OH
- Conference: Midwest Athletic Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Celina Senior High School at Tippecanoe
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Sidney, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
